Litchfield, IL

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Litchfield

Litchfield News Beat
 16 days ago

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Litchfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aFRC7OX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Litchfield, IL
