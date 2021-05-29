Daily Weather Forecast For Belle Plaine
BELLE PLAINE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.