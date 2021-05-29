Saturday rain in Rockdale meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(ROCKDALE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rockdale Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockdale:
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
