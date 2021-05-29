Cancel
Monahans, TX

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Monahans News Beat
(MONAHANS, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Monahans, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monahans:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aFRC2yu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

