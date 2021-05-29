Denton Weather Forecast
DENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
