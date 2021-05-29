Cancel
Fennville, MI

Weather Forecast For Fennville

Posted by 
Fennville News Flash
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFRBzZN00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FENNVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fennville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.