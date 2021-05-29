Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral, VA

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Mineral News Watch
Mineral News Watch
 16 days ago

(MINERAL, VA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Mineral, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mineral:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aFRBxnv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral News Watch

Mineral News Watch

Mineral, VA
12
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineral, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#The Sun#Rain Saturday#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Attractions#Fun#Retirement Savings#Liftoff#Household Tasks#Cloud#Finances#Money#Bookkeeping#Student Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mineral, VAPosted by
Mineral News Watch

Get weather-ready — Mineral’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mineral: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Mineral, VAPosted by
Mineral News Watch

Mineral forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mineral: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;