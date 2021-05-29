Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MINERAL, VA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Mineral, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mineral:

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 63 °F, low 49 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.