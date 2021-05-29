Charlevoix Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
