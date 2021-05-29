Cancel
Omak, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Omak

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRBu9k00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

