York Daily Weather Forecast
YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.