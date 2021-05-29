Cancel
Grantsville, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grantsville

Grantsville Times
 16 days ago

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aFRBsOI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

