Odessa, MO

Odessa Daily Weather Forecast

Odessa News Beat
 16 days ago

ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aFRBrVZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Odessa, MO
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Odessa, MO
