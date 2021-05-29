Odessa Daily Weather Forecast
ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain Showers Likely
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
