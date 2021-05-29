Lamar Daily Weather Forecast

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



