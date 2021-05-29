Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Rawlins

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
Rawlins Updates
 16 days ago

(RAWLINS, WY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rawlins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aFRBo6c00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins, WY
14
Followers
73
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rawlins#Clouds Saturday#Sprints Day#Overcast Days#Wy#Nws Data#Rake Leaves#Things#Yard Work#Likes#Lawn#Exercise#Technique#Rawlins#Jumping
Related