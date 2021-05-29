3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rawlins:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 43 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



