Daily Weather Forecast For Creston
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.