Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For Creston

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 16 days ago

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0aFRBmLA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
26
Followers
81
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Ia
Related
Creston, IAPosted by
Creston Dispatch

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Creston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) Gas prices vary across the Creston area, with some registering significantly above the average. Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Creston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CRESTON, IA) According to Creston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 102 W Taylor St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Casey's at 102 W Taylor St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Creston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Creston: Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Sunday rain in Creston: Ideas to make the most of it

(CRESTON, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Creston Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Clarke County, IAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Polk, Ringgold, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Lucas; Madison; Polk; Ringgold; Union; Warren; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.