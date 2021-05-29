Cancel
Douglas News Beat

4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas

Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 16 days ago

DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aFRBlSR00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas, WY
With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

