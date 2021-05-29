4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas
DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
