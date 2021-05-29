Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton Digest

Houghton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 16 days ago

HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0aFRBkZi00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
11
Followers
83
Post
878
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Houghton#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
Related
Posted by
Houghton Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Houghton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houghton: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;