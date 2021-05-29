Houghton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
