North Manchester Daily Weather Forecast
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
