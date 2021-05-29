Cancel
Moab News Alert

Moab Daily Weather Forecast

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 16 days ago

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRBioG00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moab, UT
With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Moab News Alert

Take advantage of Monday sun in Moab

(MOAB, UT) A sunny Monday is here for Moab, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Moab News Alert

Moab’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moab: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Moab News Alert

Get weather-ready — Moab’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moab: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;