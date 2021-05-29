Gunnison Weather Forecast
GUNNISON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.