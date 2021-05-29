Willcox Weather Forecast
WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 50 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
