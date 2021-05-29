Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferriday, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ferriday

Posted by 
Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 16 days ago

FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFRBeHM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ferriday Post

Ferriday Post

Ferriday, LA
31
Followers
80
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferriday, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...