Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Nantucket

(NANTUCKET, MA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nantucket Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nantucket:

Saturday, May 29 Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 53 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 to 31 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 61 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.