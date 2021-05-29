Cancel
La Junta, CO

Saturday rain in La Junta meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

La Junta News Beat
 16 days ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) Saturday is set to be rainy in La Junta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Junta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aFRBakS00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

