Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
