Steele, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Steele

Steele News Alert
Steele News Alert
 16 days ago

STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aFRBYvs00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Steele, ND
