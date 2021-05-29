Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evant, TX

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Evant

Posted by 
Evant Today
Evant Today
 16 days ago

(EVANT, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Evant Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evant:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aFRBUOy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evant Today

Evant Today

Evant, TX
15
Followers
163
Post
569
Views
ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evant, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#Thunderstorms#Sunbreak#Evant Saturday#Rain Saturday#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Theater#Grey#Inspiration#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Bookkeeping#Things#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EVANT, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Evant Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Tuesday rain in Evant: Ideas to make the most of it

(EVANT, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Evant Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

Evant’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evant: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Evant, TXPosted by
Evant Today

4-day forecast for Evant

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evant: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Coryell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORYELL AND NORTHWESTERN BELL COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1230 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Copperas Cove, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville and Morgan`s Point Resort.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.