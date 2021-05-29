Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Healy, AK

Healy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 16 days ago

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aFRBQs400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Snow showers likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
4
Followers
90
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Snow#Ak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Healy, AKPosted by
Healy Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Healy’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Healy: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night; Friday, May 21: Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated rain and snow showers during night;