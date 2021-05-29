Healy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Snow showers likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Rain Showers Likely
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.