Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Verdigre, NE

Verdigre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
 16 days ago

VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aFRBPzL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre, NE
16
Followers
133
Post
219
Views
ABOUT

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verdigre, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Verdigre, NEPosted by
Verdigre Updates

Your 4-day outlook for Verdigre weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Verdigre: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;