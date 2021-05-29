Verdigre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
