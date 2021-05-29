Cancel
Ridgeway, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ridgeway

Ridgeway News Flash
Ridgeway News Flash
 16 days ago

RIDGEWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aFRBOLq00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ridgeway News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunday sun alert in Ridgeway — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RIDGEWAY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ridgeway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(RIDGEWAY, MO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ridgeway Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.