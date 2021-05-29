4-Day Weather Forecast For Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.