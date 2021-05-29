Loa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 42 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.