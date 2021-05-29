Loa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
