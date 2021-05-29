4-Day Weather Forecast For Parksville
PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.