Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parksville, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Parksville

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 16 days ago

PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFRBI3U00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
26
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parksville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Slight Chance Drizzle#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Parksville, KYPosted by
Parksville Bulletin

Monday sun alert in Parksville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PARKSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Parksville, KYPosted by
Parksville Bulletin

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(PARKSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!