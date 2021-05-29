Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland
ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.