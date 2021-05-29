Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night High 67 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



