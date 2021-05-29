Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.