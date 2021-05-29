Cancel
Livingston, WI

Weather Forecast For Livingston

Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 16 days ago

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFRBDdr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

