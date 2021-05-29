Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Circle, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Circle

Posted by 
Circle Digest
Circle Digest
 16 days ago

CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFRBCl800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Circle Digest

Circle Digest

Circle, MT
3
Followers
86
Post
181
Views
ABOUT

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circle, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Circle, MTPosted by
Circle Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Circle

(CIRCLE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Circle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Circle, MTPosted by
Circle Digest

Get weather-ready — Circle’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Circle: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;