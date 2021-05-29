Another cloudy day in Sterling City — make the most of it with these activities

(STERLING CITY, TX.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Sterling City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sterling City:

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 83 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



