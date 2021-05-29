Cancel
Sterling City, TX

Another cloudy day in Sterling City — make the most of it with these activities

Sterling City Daily
 16 days ago

(STERLING CITY, TX.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Sterling City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sterling City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aFRBAzg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

