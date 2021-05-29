Cancel
Broadus, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Broadus

Broadus Dispatch
(BROADUS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Broadus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broadus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFRB3tq00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

