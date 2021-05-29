Glen Ullin Daily Weather Forecast
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.