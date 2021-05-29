Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Ullin, ND

Glen Ullin Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Glen Ullin Voice
Glen Ullin Voice
 16 days ago

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFRB21700

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glen Ullin Voice

Glen Ullin Voice

Glen Ullin, ND
1
Followers
122
Post
167
Views
ABOUT

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Ullin, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nd Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glen Ullin, NDPosted by
Glen Ullin Voice

Get weather-ready — Glen Ullin’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glen Ullin: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;
Morton County, NDagupdate.com

ND receives variable rain; producers seeding rapidly

Spring seeding is rapidly progressing across the state, but plant establishment continues to be slow and soils continue to stay dry, even after receiving a little bit of moisture in early May. A snow/rain mix fell throughout the state following the first week of May, with some areas receiving a...