Ashley Daily Weather Forecast

ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F 9 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 48 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 20 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.