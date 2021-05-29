Cancel
Ashley, ND

Ashley Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ashley Bulletin
Ashley Bulletin
 16 days ago

ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aFRB18O00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 20 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ashley Bulletin

Ashley Bulletin

Ashley, ND
With Ashley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Ashley Bulletin

Ashley is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ASHLEY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.