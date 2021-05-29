4-Day Weather Forecast For Indian Lake
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain Likely
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
