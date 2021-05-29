4-Day Weather Forecast For Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 53 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 57 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.