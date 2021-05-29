Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, MO

Weather Forecast For Lewistown

Posted by 
Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 16 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aFRAzSk00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
6
Followers
147
Post
348
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewistown, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lewistown, MOPosted by
Lewistown Voice

Get weather-ready — Lewistown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lewistown: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;