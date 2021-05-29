Cancel
Happy, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Happy

Happy News Watch
 16 days ago

HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aFRAxhI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

