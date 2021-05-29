Weather Forecast For Theodosia
THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
