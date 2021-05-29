Cancel
Theodosia, MO

Weather Forecast For Theodosia

Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 16 days ago

THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aFRAwoZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Theodosia, MO
With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Theodosia Digest

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(THEODOSIA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Theodosia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Theodosia Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(THEODOSIA, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Theodosia Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.