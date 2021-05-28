Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm: Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)

jazziz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBass trombonist Jennifer Wharton’s second release with Bonegasm — a four-trombone frontline with rhythm section — proves that her thoughtfully…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.

www.jazziz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunnyside#Trombonist#Bonegasm#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbigtakeover.com

Dahveed Behroozi - Echos (Sunnyside)

Bay area pianist Dahveed Behroozi has long split his time between jazz and classical music, and it shows on his second album Echos. That doesn’t mean he’s doing swinging versions of top 40 classical hits – especially since his classical influences include the like of avant-garde composer Morton Feldman. But it does mean that he borrows freely from the harmonic traditions of both to zero in on his own sound, aided here by practice and gig partners Thomas Morgan on the bass and Billy Mintz on the drums. The tune “Gilroy,” for example, finds Behroozi applying a classical attack to the keyboard, with droning chords and rippling flourishes. But the way Morgan and Mintz’s busy rhythms percolate beneath the leader’s work keeps the track from being anything but jazz. “Sendoff,” meanwhile, dives right into the free jazz pool, but with enough majestic harmonies to make the classical influence obvious. A beautiful highlight, “Royal Star” weaves in Behroozi’s classical technique subtly, letting Morgan take the lead and Mintz’s smoky brushwork drive the ballad. “TDB,” “Chimes” (which appears twice) and “Imagery” go for a chamber jazz aesthetic, not unlike the best of ECM Records. Jazz fans looking for a finger-snappin’ good time may not get this, but folks who grok what Behroozi is thinking will find K_Echos_ to be a delight.
Musicchronicle1909.com

No novelty, just down-home talent

RON HARTMAN/CHRONICLE PHOTOJim (left) and Fallon Crabbe perform Friday night at the Village Green in Cottage Grove. Just because The Down-Home Boys have a keyboard player who joined the band when he was 8 years old, that doesn’t make them a novelty act ... does it?. “Even when he was...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Rampantly’s Splitsville (Zoom Mic)

If you believe comedy is born out of pain, then this is the show for you! SPLITSVILLE is a 90 minute open-mic performance hosted by comedy veterans GABE ABELSON and RICH CHASSLER. Thursdays @ 6:30PM PT/9:30PM ET. PERFORMER GREEN ROOM 6-6:30pm PST. TICKETED SHOW 6:30-7:45pm PST. SET LENGTH: 5-6 mins.
Musicklcc.org

Joseph Keckler: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "My love called me many names," Joseph...
Worldnewsdey.com

Guchi – Jennifer (Remix) ft. Rayvanny

Nigerian fast-rising singer, Guchi, has teamed up with one of Tanzanian’s finest and WCB signee, Rayvanny, for the Remix of her buzzing hit song “Jennifer “. However, the track serves as a follow-up to her debut EP project named, “I Am Guchi” which she dropped in 2020. The song is currently a Tik Tok…
Perry, NYJamBase

Goose Dusts Off Bob Dylan Cover In Perry

Goose continued their June tour on Tuesday night with the first of two concerts at the Silver Lake Twin Drive-In in Perry, New York. The quintet busted out a cover of Bob Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” for the first time in over six years as part of the evening’s second set.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Rising artist Madi Simmons’s new single ‘LONG TIME YEARNING/RIDDIM BY RIDDIM MAKERS’ is a reggae masterpiece

American reggae musician Madi Simmons marvels the world with his outstanding singing in his latest soundtrack, ‘LONG TIME YEARNING/RIDDIM BY RIDDIM MAKERS’. Reggae is the soul of the entire musical universe imparting the message of peace and love. Seasoned recording artist Madi Simmons is successfully bringing out the true essence of the genre with his incredibly rich soundscape. He has recently released a new track named, ‘LONG TIME YEARNING/RIDDIM BY RIDDIM MAKERS’ on major streaming platforms, pleasing the reggae-lovers all over the world. The track opens with blissful instrumental beats that offer swiftly pick up the pace to match his power-packed vocal performance. The extraordinary symphony takes you to a dreamland of pure acoustic perfection calming your mind and soul. Hailing from the United States, the brilliant musician has been involved with music from a very young age. He has been performing professionally from the age of 16. Over time he has become quite well-known for his reverberated drumming and singing skills.
MusicJamBase

John Mayer Shares Solo Acoustic ‘Last Train Home’

Guitarist John Mayer released a video featuring a solo acoustic version of “Last Train Home.” The song is the lead single from Mayer’s Sob Rock album which arrives through Columbia Records on July 16. John Mayer co-produced the 10-track follow-up to 2017’s The Search For Everything with Don Was. “Last...
Stowe, VTRutland Herald

Allman Betts Band plays Spruce Peak June 16

STOWE — For the first full, in-person concert experience in Stowe after more than a year of restrictions, Spruce Peak Arts is welcoming back the Allman Betts Band and special guest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. When The Allman Betts Band released “Down to the River” in June 2019,...
Hermosa Beach, CAwssbradio.org

Lee Morgan’s Complete Lighthouse of Love

There aren’t many artists in the history of jazz who could turn a three-night engagement into 12 albums (eight CDs) of pure musical gold, but the Lee Morgan collection The Complete Live At The Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, California on Blue Note does just that. The new boxed set, to be...
Musicava360.com

NPR Music Listening Party: Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' At 50

For its 50th anniversary, join us in an online listening party for Joni Mitchell's 'Blue.' NPR Music's Ann Powers will be joined by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who performed her own tribute to 'Blue' in 2019, for a live conversation about this monumental album. RSVP https://jonimitchelllisteningparty.nprpresents.org. 'Blue' was originally recorded and...
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Todd Cochran TC3 - Then Again, Here and Now (Sunnyside)

Musical trainspotters might know keyboardist Todd Cochran better as Bayeté, the multi-disciplined musician who provided tunes and keys for artists as disparate as Santana, Bobby Hutcherson, Julian Priester, Peter Gabriel and Stanley Clarke, not to mention fronting the distinctive but doomed prog/fusion/funk band Automatic Man in the seventies. Under his real name, he’s composed a ton of soundtracks, as well as some classical music, but has made only a handful of jazz records. Then Again, Here and Now is the latest, a collection of standards in the classic piano trio format.
MusicStereogum

Yves Tumor – “Jackie”

Since releasing the stunning Heaven To A Tortured Mind, one of the best albums of 2020, Yves Tumor has popped up on collaborative tracks with Joji and Kelsey Lu. But today, Tumor is back with their first new solo single since the LP, “Jackie,” a guitar-heavy song that furthers Heaven To A Tortured Mind‘s rockstar reinvention. Listen and watch the accompanying music video from Actual Objects below.
Visual ArtBillboard

Bon Iver, Miguel Partner With New Platform for Immersive Art Exhibition

The six-week event, which opens Sept. 9, will highlight the climate crisis through a series of artist-created installations. Undercurrent, a new cause-oriented experiential platform merging the worlds of music, technology and the visual arts, will launch its first-ever event on Sept. 9, 2021, it was announced today. To be housed in a two-story, 60,000-square-foot space in Brooklyn, the inaugural climate crisis-themed exhibition will feature a series of immersive, interactive exhibits developed by musical artists including Bon Iver, Jorja Smith, Miguel, Actress, Khruangbin, Aluna, Jayda G, Mount Kimbie and Nosaj Thing, with more to be announced.
Musicearmilk.com

New Love Crowd makes Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” pop in new cover

New Love Crowd is the music project of Travis Swinford. Already with a sound reminiscent of the '60s and '70s, NLC has just released a pop cover of Bob Dylan’s hit "Lay Lady Lay." Bob Dylan’s version is still a classic with his crooning vocals and languid acoustic guitar. However,...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bob Dylan announces livestreamed concert, “Shadow Kingdom”

Concert announcements are in full swing with the country reopening from COVID, but livestreams are still happening, too, and Bob Dylan has just announced one. It's called "Shadow Kingdom," and according to the description, it will "showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive body of work created especially for this event." It airs on July 18 at 5 PM ET, and will be available to watch again until July 21 at 2:59 AM ET. Tickets are on sale now.
Musicshutter16.com

SMITH & MYERS (Brent Smith & Zach Myers) Release “Bad At Love” Music Video

Multi-Platinum Artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers As DuoSmith & Myers. Single Impacting Hot AC Radio Nationwide Double Album Volume 1 & 2 Out Now. New York, NY – [June 16, 2021] –Smith & Myers – the duo comprised of multi-platinum artistsBrent Smith and Zach Myers – has released the official music video for their single “Bad At Love,” off their 2020 full-length album Smith & Myers Volume 2 (Atlantic Records). The vulnerable pop-rock track touches on the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship while the visual, filmed at a 71-year-old drive-in theater in Tennessee, shows snapshots of others experiencing and overcoming those trials and tribulations. PRESS HERE to watch the “Bad At Love” music video, directed by DJay Brawner. “Bad At Love,” which has garnered nearly 6 million global streams and been featured on Spotify’s “Rockin Vibes” and Apple Music’s “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New In Rock” playlists, is now impacting Hot AC Radio nationwide. PRESS HERE to listen to “Bad At Love (2021 Mix),” a new version of the song just released last week. “We’re excited for people to hear this new take on ‘Bad At Love’ and to watch the music video, which we really enjoyed creating,” shares Brent. “When we were making the record, this song had almost an Americana vibe, but we had an idea of changing the mix and presenting it in a different, more modern way for 2021. For the video, we wanted to showcase more than one example of love. It features three different scenarios with three different couples showcasing the diversity in each storyline. As the video unfolds, you don’t exactly know where the relationships will end up. That’s the beauty of the reveal in the finale.” “Lyrically, Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think ‘Bad At Love’ came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song,” adds Zach. “If you’re bad at love, just realize that it’s okay. It only makes you better.”
MusicRegister Citizen

Bob Dylan Announces Streaming Concert as First Post-Pandemic Performance

Bob Dylan’s first post-pandemic performance will take on July 18th as a paid steaming event called Shadow Kingdom. The show will be presented through Veeps, and tickets are $25. It will be available for 48 hours after the initial airing. “Shadow Kingdom will showcase the artist in an intimate setting,”...
Musicholrmagazine.com

Lorde’s First Single in 4 Years “Solar Power” Leaked

After 4 very long years, Lorde has finally announced a new single with high hope for a whole album later this year. Just a few days shy of the title and artwork being released, the single was linked online and on many streaming platforms across the globe. As it is...