Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm: Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)

Multi-Platinum Artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers As DuoSmith & Myers. Single Impacting Hot AC Radio Nationwide Double Album Volume 1 & 2 Out Now. New York, NY – [June 16, 2021] –Smith & Myers – the duo comprised of multi-platinum artistsBrent Smith and Zach Myers – has released the official music video for their single “Bad At Love,” off their 2020 full-length album Smith & Myers Volume 2 (Atlantic Records). The vulnerable pop-rock track touches on the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship while the visual, filmed at a 71-year-old drive-in theater in Tennessee, shows snapshots of others experiencing and overcoming those trials and tribulations. PRESS HERE to watch the “Bad At Love” music video, directed by DJay Brawner. “Bad At Love,” which has garnered nearly 6 million global streams and been featured on Spotify’s “Rockin Vibes” and Apple Music’s “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New In Rock” playlists, is now impacting Hot AC Radio nationwide. PRESS HERE to listen to “Bad At Love (2021 Mix),” a new version of the song just released last week. “We’re excited for people to hear this new take on ‘Bad At Love’ and to watch the music video, which we really enjoyed creating,” shares Brent. “When we were making the record, this song had almost an Americana vibe, but we had an idea of changing the mix and presenting it in a different, more modern way for 2021. For the video, we wanted to showcase more than one example of love. It features three different scenarios with three different couples showcasing the diversity in each storyline. As the video unfolds, you don’t exactly know where the relationships will end up. That’s the beauty of the reveal in the finale.” “Lyrically, Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think ‘Bad At Love’ came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song,” adds Zach. “If you’re bad at love, just realize that it’s okay. It only makes you better.”