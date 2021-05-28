Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charles Lloyd & the Marvels: Tone Poem (Blue Note)

jazziz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the context of Charles Lloyd’s storied musical life, the Marvels might be viewed as a late-breaking “party band” venture.…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.

www.jazziz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Note#Poem#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYallaboutjazz.com

Charles Lloyd, Coleman Hawkins and Brandi Disterheft

From a brilliant crop of young bassists on the New York City scene, we begin the 703rd Episode of Neon Jazz with "My Foolish Heart" from Brandi Disterheft's Surfboard. We also hear from her mentor Ron Carter and a crop of the old guard and young lions. The great Charles Lloyd, Coleman Hawkins and Bennie Maupin represent a lot of history. The group of Joe Bowden, Chris Rottmayer and Chien Chien Lu represent the youth. Enjoy the jazz my friends.
Musicjazztimes.com

James Francies: Purest Form (Blue Note)

With his 2018 debut Flight, pianist James Francies signaled a fresh, contemporary, and potentially world-shaking vision for the next generation of jazz. Follow-up Purest Form finds that vision in bloom. Much will likely be made of his use of electronic textures and effects, and of organic drums (by way of Jeremy Dutton, who forms the album’s core trio along with bassist Burniss Travis) to play EDM-type beats. The real excitement, though, lies in Francies’ ear for displacement.
Musicjazztimes.com

Dave Holland: Another Land (Edition)

Considering all of Dave Holland’s spectacular work over the past five-plus decades—from the bassist’s tenure with Miles Davis through his numerous leader and collaborator releases for ECM, and on and on—sometimes he sounds most at home fronting an unfussy small group that’s in it just for the fun of it. This is one of those times: Holland has been calling on guitarist Kevin Eubanks for the occasional workout since the early ’90s, and it’s a natural fit. Drummer Obed Calvaire hasn’t been around nearly as long as the others but makes anyone sound better. They first performed live together around five years ago; Another Land is their debut recording as a trio.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Julian Lage - Squint (Blue Note)

Virtuoso guitarist Julian Lage has embodied the phrase “growing up in public.” He hit the scene while still in single digits in the documentary Jules at Eight, making his first recording at 17, and evolving through numerous solo, duo and collaborative records with the likes of Charles Lloyd, Nels Cline, Gary Burton, Fred Hersch, Chris Eldridge and John Zorn. Some projects have been better than others, especially as his instrumental skills grew faster than his writing abilities. But he truly got better with every album, and they’ve all led up to Squint, his leader debut for the revered Blue Note label.
MusicStereogum

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces New Instrumental Album As K.D.A.P.

A Google search for K.D.A.P. will turn up KDAP, a Spanish-language Christian radio station out of Douglas, Arizona known as “Radio Cristiana.” (Find them at 1450 AM!) But that’s not the K.D.A.P. we’re concerned with here today. K.D.A.P. is also a new solo project from Broken Social Scene ringleader Kevin Drew. It stands for Kevin Drew A Picture. See what he did there?
Musicwbgo.org

Take Five: Kenneth Whalum, George Cables, Ben Goldberg, Emma-Jean Thackray, Simon Moullier

In some circles, Kenneth Whalum is still best recognized as a saxophonist gliding through the overlapping spheres of contemporary jazz and R&B; it was in this capacity that I first saw him, on tour respectively with Maxwell and Jay-Z. But Whalum has also established himself as a compelling vocalist and songwriter in his own right, and that's the foot he puts forward on a forthcoming album, Broken Land 2.
Hermosa Beach, CAwssbradio.org

Lee Morgan’s Complete Lighthouse of Love

There aren’t many artists in the history of jazz who could turn a three-night engagement into 12 albums (eight CDs) of pure musical gold, but the Lee Morgan collection The Complete Live At The Lighthouse, Hermosa Beach, California on Blue Note does just that. The new boxed set, to be...
MusicKerrang

Album review: Tigercub – As Blue As Indigo

It’s been five years since Brighton’s Tigercub released their debut album, Abstract Figures In The Dark, but there’s good reason for that. After the trio released their Evolve Or Die EP in 2017, frontman Jamie Hall decided to expand his own musical boundaries with his more personal solo project, Nancy. That took off in ways Jamie could never have imagined, at one point becoming the most blogged-about artist on Hype Machine.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Bisio / MMBC: MMBC Terma

Among the side effects of the 2020-2021 pandemic has been the rediscovery of misplaced resources. The trio MMBC dug up the fourteen-year-old recording MMBC Terma, a collection of nine group compositions and improvisations. MMBC is an acronym condensing the initials of the players. Tenor saxophonist (and psychoanalyst) Michael Monhart and drummer Ben Chadabe are lightly-recorded; acclaimed bassist-composer Michael Bisio rounds out the group and is best known for his work with Matthew Shipp.
Musictheaureview.com

Album of the Week: Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend (2021 LP)

On the back of the world-beating and completely dominant Visions of a Life, Wolf Alice were always bound to make another great album; we just didn’t know if it was going to be straight away or in a couple of albums time. I’m here to say their new album, Blue Weekend is that next great album.
Musicside-line.com

Art Noir – Poems Of An Extinct Species (Album – Aenaos Records)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Wave-Pop, Dark-Pop. Background/Info: This new album by Art Noir is the first one in twelve years. This German formation, driven by Jan Weber (previously involved with Impressions Of Winter) and Nadine Stelzer, released a few productions between 2002 and 2009. It took several years to achieve this album because Jan got diagnosed with a severe neurodegenerative disease (ALS). The album however deals with a totally different subject, which has been summarized in the album’s title.
Musicskiddle.com

Craig Charles Funk And Soul Club (Socially Distanced)

7:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 9:00pm) JBM Music presents: Craig Charles Funk And Soul Club (Socially Distanced) at Manchesters Albert Hall for An intimate 400 capacity show. Customer reviews of Craig Charles Funk And Soul Club (Socially Distanced) Average rating:. 92%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review.
Musicjazztimes.com

Tony Allen: There Is No End (Blue Note)

Nigerian-born percussionist Tony Allen died in April 2020, leaving behind one of the richest and most influential legacies in modern improvisational music. More than merely a master musician, Allen was a master collaborator; invoking the spirit of the African proverb “I am we” (which Huey Newton updated as “I, we, all of us are the one and the multitude”), he found his richest fount of personal expression by melding his musical voice with those of others. That gift, as well as his own relentlessly exploratory imagination, is in full flower on this, his final recording.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Obed Calvaire, Bob Franceschini, Kevin Hays & Orlando Le Fleming – ‘Whole Lotta Love: The Music of Led Zeppelin’

Obed Calvaire, Bob Franceschini, Kevin Hays & Orlando Le Fleming – Whole Lotta Love: The Music of Led Zeppelin. (Chesky Records. Album review by John Bungey) Jazz Led Zeppelin? Was this a bet dreamt up just before last orders? Or was it a record executive’s 4am brainstorm? On the face of it, the stentorian thrash of the 1970s hammers of the gods – all throbbing guitars and throbbing manhoods – has zero in common with the poetry of Miles and Monk.
Musicklcc.org

Joseph Keckler: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "My love called me many names," Joseph...
Musicexystence.net

“Blue” Gene Tyranny – Degrees of Freedom Found (2021)

This time of loss was heightened by the continuing disaster of COVID, but the loss was present already, almost woven into the system, as people leave, institutions disappear. It makes considering the new box set by “Blue” Gene Tyranny all the more of a task because if all had been well, the artist first named Joe Gantic then Robert Sheff would be here and carrying on. Yet health had been an issue for years, and while the 6CD set Degrees of Freedom Found, fully planned by Tyranny beforehand and with extensive notes throughout from him, now has to be tagged as monumental precisely because it is now a monument, a salute to the departed, it still doesn’t feel like it was intended to be. The death of this pianist, keyboardist and writer provides a loss not merely of the artist…
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Rampantly’s Blue Mic (Zoom Mic)

The Blue Mic runs on Tuesdays from 7PM PT/10PM ET. This R+ rated comedy open mic is hosted by Joli Rx and guest hosts on Zoom. Slots are 4-5 mins with a 2nd quickie round for those who stick around. Sign-up here at Rampantly.la. Slots open for following week as...
Musicboxden.com

Ransom - Se7en (EP) Ft. Lloyd Banks, Royce Da 5'9, J. Arrr

Ransom - Se7en (EP) Ft. Lloyd Banks, Royce Da 5'9, J. Arrr. As promised top 5 DOA emcee Ransom aka Duffle Bag Ran delivers his highly anticipated "Se7en" EP. Features on the project include Royce Da 5'9, Lloyd Banks, J. Arrr, and IX Wulf. Production credits: V Don, Chup the...
Lifestylejedinews.com

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar Confirmed (#76196)

Alongside LEGO Advent Calendars for CITY, Friends, Star Wars and Harry Potter, a Marvel Calendar is being added into the mix for 2021 with characters including Iron Man in Holiday Jumper, Spiderman in College Attire, Thanos, Thor and Black Widow. The set will be available from September 1st. Images from...
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Christoph Irniger's Open City: Retracing The Tenor's Evolution On Intakt Records

A sound poet of sorts, Swiss tenor saxophonist Christoph Irniger has gained quite a reputation for his lyrical tone and creative penmanship, more often than not responsible for the majority of the memorable repertoire he records and performs. The poetic nature of his music is owed not only to the artists that have influenced him over time, but also to the life events that inspire his musical creativity and the things that surround him in everyday life, such as his home, Lake Zurich, the mountains, family, travelling or even just people in general. As for his understanding of jazz music, Irniger explains: "Jazz, for me, is that music, which processes the music of its time. It's more about how you play rather than what."