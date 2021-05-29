Daily Weather Forecast For Green River

GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



