Daily Weather Forecast For Green River
GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
