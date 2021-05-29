Cancel
Green River, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Green River

Green River Today
Green River Today
 16 days ago

GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFRAtAO00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Green River, UT
ABOUT

With Green River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

