How many times have you read a book that immediately brought you to tears? The kind of tears that make you pause at the end of every paragraph to let your eyes unfocus so you can drown in words, the kind that won’t let you continue reading until a shock has had the chance to run the entire length of your body. Every essay is like hearing your favorite song for the first time. You are instantly transported to a time and place where you are in love with the simple act of being. It’s about how we hold each other while we are here and what we hold on to when someone is gone.