Chalk up another great recording from saxophonist and composer James Brandon Lewis. Jesup Wagon for Tau Forms marks another step on what seems to be a steady climb to the top of current saxophonists. Like last year's great Live At Willisau, JBL has drummer Chad Taylor with him along with Kirk Knuffke, Christopher Hoffman and the great William Parker. They are the Red Lily Quartet. Another rising star is trumpeter Jaimie Branch. Her Fly Or Die quartet are captured live on her latest and it's a sizzling set of music. Also featured is Chicago saxophonist Dave Rempis with The Co-Vid Tapes. It's not a typical saxophone recording, as rarely Rempis recordings are, but it is representative of what many artists have had to do during this pandemic to keep sharp. Also new in this episode, music from Chris Potter, Hank Roberts, A.R.K. from Germany, and Ras Moshe Burnett with Dafna Naphtali.