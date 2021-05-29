4-Day Weather Forecast For Crestone
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
