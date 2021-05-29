Cancel
Culbertson, NE

Culbertson Daily Weather Forecast

Culbertson News Beat
 16 days ago

CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aFRAozz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Culbertson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CULBERTSON, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Culbertson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.