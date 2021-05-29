Culbertson Daily Weather Forecast
CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
